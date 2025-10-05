Fire Prevention Week kicks off with focus on lithium-ion battery safety

ATLANTA — Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, and this year’s focus is on the growing fire risks linked to lithium-ion batteries, the power source behind everything from smartphones and power tools to electric scooters.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says reports of fires and explosions caused by these batteries are increasing nationwide. Fire departments in Georgia and across the U.S. are reminding residents to take precautions when charging their devices. Experts recommend using only the original charging cables and placing devices on hard, flat surfaces, not on beds, couches, or pillows.

When it comes time to dispose of old or damaged batteries, officials urge consumers to drop them off at a designated recycling center rather than throwing them in the trash, where they can spark fires.

The American Red Cross of Georgia is also using Fire Prevention Week to encourage families to review their home fire escape plans. They suggest practicing until every family member can exit safely in two minutes or less.

A recent business fire in East Cobb, believed to have been caused by a lithium-ion battery highlights the urgency behind this year’s safety message.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story