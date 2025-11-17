Fire inside walls of Roswell apartment building displaces 17 residents

ROSWELL, GA — A fire that spread through the walls of a Roswell apartment building left several units damaged and displaced 17 residents.

Roswell Fire and Rescue says crews arrived at the complex on Ashley Forest Drive, off Nesbitt Ferry Road, to find only light smoke coming from the building. Firefighters quickly discovered hidden flames moving through wall spaces between apartment units and worked through the night to open the walls and stop the fire from spreading.

Several apartments sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage. No one was critically hurt, though one firefighter from a neighboring agency suffered a minor injury. A cat was also safely rescued and returned to its owner.

The Red Cross is now assisting 17 displaced residents.

Roswell Fire officials say the incident serves as an important reminder to check smoke detectors and have an emergency action plan, especially heading into the holiday season.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.