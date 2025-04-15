Fire at Gwinnett County home causes damage to nearby homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The cause of a fire that caused damage to multiple Gwinnett County homes and claimed the life of a family pet on Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Snellville fire crews responded to reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and damage spread from one house to two other nearby homes.

“The fire was so intense that radiant heat was melting the vinyl siding of two adjacent houses. Firefighters were able to contain the worst damage from the fire to the original residence,” according to the Gwinnett County Fire and EMS.

No injuries were reported, however the family lost one pet.

Gwinnett County crews battle fire (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)