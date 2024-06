DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Chevron is still intact after a vehicle fire erupted outside of a gas pump.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb Fire said the fire occurred just after 4 p.m.

Viewer video shows aggressive flames coming from the car at the Chevron location on Chamblee Tucker at Northcrest as they spread to the gas pump next to the vehicle.

The cause of the car fire is unknown, according to Capt. Daniels.