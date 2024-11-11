Fire damages community staple, drug store in Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department battled a fire at the Goodson Drug Company on the square in downtown Cumming.

Battalion Chief Scott Kennedy said that the fire was called in just after 7 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, a lot of smoke was coming out of the building.

Capt. Jason Shivers with FCFD says the fire is under control.

Multiple fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze, including Cherokee, Dawson and Hall counties and city of Alpharetta departments.

Chief Kennedy said the store was closed and there were no injuries to report.

He also said that while there is a lot of damage to the store itself, neighboring businesses appear to be fine.



