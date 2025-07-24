Fire damages Chamblee apartment complex, displaces several residents

CHAMBLEE, GA — A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Chamblee apartment complex, damaging a dozen units and forcing several residents out of their homes.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to the Huntington Station Apartments on New Haven Drive to find flames shooting through the roof of the building. Battalion Chief Steven Vickery said firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control.

“There were a lot of flames when we first got here,” Vickery said. “Tried to get a good stop on it. It didn’t take us too long to get it under control. There were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians, so that’s always good.”

Twelve units were damaged in the fire. Officials said the roof and a wall collapsed within the first 20 minutes of the incident, forcing firefighters to briefly retreat for their safety.

“You kind of had to pull everybody out and make sure that nobody gets pinned underneath debris,” Vickery explained.

Firefighters also had to stop some residents from trying to re-enter the building to retrieve pets and personal belongings.

The American Red Cross is now helping those displaced by the fire. Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze, but officials said it does not appear to have been intentionally set.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story