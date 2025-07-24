Local

Fire damages Chamblee apartment complex, displaces several residents

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fire at Huntington Station Apartments at 2560 New Haven Drive NE in DeKalb County A roof collapsed after an apartment fire in DeKalb County. This photo shows the intense flames spewing.
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHAMBLEE, GA — A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Chamblee apartment complex, damaging a dozen units and forcing several residents out of their homes.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to the Huntington Station Apartments on New Haven Drive to find flames shooting through the roof of the building. Battalion Chief Steven Vickery said firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control.

“There were a lot of flames when we first got here,” Vickery said. “Tried to get a good stop on it. It didn’t take us too long to get it under control. There were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians, so that’s always good.”

Twelve units were damaged in the fire. Officials said the roof and a wall collapsed within the first 20 minutes of the incident, forcing firefighters to briefly retreat for their safety.

“You kind of had to pull everybody out and make sure that nobody gets pinned underneath debris,” Vickery explained.

Firefighters also had to stop some residents from trying to re-enter the building to retrieve pets and personal belongings.

The American Red Cross is now helping those displaced by the fire. Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze, but officials said it does not appear to have been intentionally set.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!