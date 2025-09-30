Fire damages Austell church sanctuary, cause under investigation

AUSTELL, GA — Fire crews in Austell spent hours Monday night putting out a blaze that broke out inside the sanctuary of Prayer City Eagle Chapel International Ministries on Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

Officials say the fire spread through the sanctuary building, while several other structures on the church grounds sustained water damage. Crews remain at the scene to extinguish lingering hot spots.

Fire Chief Brandon Merritt said there were no reports of injuries. Investigators are expected to be on site Tuesday morning to work on determining what sparked the fire.