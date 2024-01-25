Fire at Cobb EMC substation causes thousands to lose power

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a substation in Cobb County.

Cobb County fire officials overnight said crews received reports of a fire at a Cobb EMC substation on County Services Road near Valor Drive.

When crews arrived, they began to fight the fire around the substation until Cobb EMC officials assured them it was safe to start fighting the fire at the substation itself.

According to the investigation, the fire caused more than 219,000 Cobb EMC customers to lose power.

The fire has been extinguished, but about 2,700 customers remain without power as of 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





