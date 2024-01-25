Local

Fire at Cobb EMC substation causes thousands to lose power

Fire at Cobb EMC substation causes thousands to lose power, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a substation in Cobb County.

Cobb County fire officials overnight said crews received reports of a fire at a Cobb EMC substation on County Services Road near Valor Drive.

When crews arrived, they began to fight the fire around the substation until Cobb EMC officials assured them it was safe to start fighting the fire at the substation itself.

According to the investigation, the fire caused more than 219,000 Cobb EMC customers to lose power.

The fire has been extinguished, but about 2,700 customers remain without power as of 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!