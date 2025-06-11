Local

Fire at Buckhead Goodwill causes smoke damage to store inventory

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fire truck (Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BUCKHEAD-ATLANTA — A fire inside a storage unit caused significant smoke damage at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Although firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, heavy smoke spread throughout the building, impacting much of the store’s inventory, primarily donated clothing. No injuries were reported.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Officials noted a similar incident occurred at the same Goodwill location in June 2024, where that fire also started in a storage unit.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!