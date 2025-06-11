Fire at Buckhead Goodwill causes smoke damage to store inventory

BUCKHEAD-ATLANTA — A fire inside a storage unit caused significant smoke damage at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Although firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, heavy smoke spread throughout the building, impacting much of the store’s inventory, primarily donated clothing. No injuries were reported.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Officials noted a similar incident occurred at the same Goodwill location in June 2024, where that fire also started in a storage unit.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story