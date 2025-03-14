Local

Fight over gaming machine leads to shooting in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after they say a fight over a gaming machine led to a shooting in Atlanta early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 220 Howell Dr. SE around 3:54 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers later learned the victim transported himself to Grady Hospital.

After an interview with the victim, investigators learned the victim was using a gaming machine and stepped away. When he returned, someone else was using his credits. The victim confronted the person using his credits and was shot.

The current extent of his injury and identity is unknown.

