Fifth suspect in Cincinnati brawl arrested by FBI agents in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
A man wanted in connection with a violent brawl in Cincinnati that went viral is arrested by FBI agents in Atlanta.

38-year-old Patrick Rosemund is the fifth suspect facing charges.

Previously, Montianez Merriweather, Dekyra Vernon, Jermaine Matthews, and Dominique Kettle were arrested in connection with the brawl.

“We’re proud to support our partners in getting violent offenders off the streets,” the agency wrote on X.

Rosemund is charged with assault and aggravated riot.

He will be extradited back to Ohio.

The video of last month’s brawl shows several people involved in altercations described by Cincinnati’s mayor as “unacceptable and disgusting behavior.”

