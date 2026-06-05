FIFA bans water bottles at World Cup venues, including Atlanta matches

ATLANTA — FIFA has announced a last-minute security change that will prohibit fans from bringing water bottles into venues hosting World Cup matches, including Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A FIFA spokesperson said the decision was made “to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

Under previous guidelines, fans would have been allowed to bring empty, transparent plastic bottles into stadiums.

FIFA says bottled water will still be available for purchase inside venues and insists prices will not exceed standard rates.

The policy will apply at World Cup venues across the tournament, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.