Feds bust nearly $5M bank, mail fraud scheme in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Federal authorities say they have taken down a nearly $5 million bank and mail fraud scheme operating in metro Atlanta.

The scheme involved two postal carriers in Atlanta and Marietta who are accused of stealing mail.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Kitchens says a convicted felon allegedly deposited and laundered a check with the help of an Alpharetta bank manager.

“Gift cards, credit cards, personal checks. But in one case, there was a U.S. treasury check for $4.9 million,” Kitchens said.

Investigators say the scheme involved multiple types of stolen financial instruments. Authorities allege the operation centered around intercepting and cashing stolen mail.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty, officials said.

The case remains under investigation.