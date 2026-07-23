Federal government raises mileage reimbursement rate as gas prices climb

ATLANTA — The federal government is rolling out higher payments for people who use their personal vehicles while working.

Federal government officials increased the standard mileage rate for business use of a personal vehicle, with the updated rate taking effect after it was initially set earlier this year.

When the rates were first established, the national average for gas was still below $3 per gallon.

Gas prices have steadily increased in the months since amid global energy concerns and the conflict involving Iran.

The higher mileage rate is designed to help offset costs for workers who use their own vehicles for business purposes.