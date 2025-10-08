Local

Federal employee in metro Atlanta reacts to news that Trump Administration may block back pay

By WSB Radio News Staff
Government Shutdown Early morning cloudy skies over the U.S. Capitol during the 8th day of the government shutdown on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) (John McDonnell/AP)
ATLANTA — A federal employee in metro Atlanta reacts to news that the Trump administration may block back pay for furloughed workers as the government shutdown continues.

“That creates a crisis for some people,” says Yolanda Jacobs.

She has been a federal employee for two decades.

Jacobs says federal workers will be in an even more dire situation financially if they don’t receive back pay.

A law passed during the first Trump administration 2019 is supposed to guarantee all federal workers back pay.

However, the White House has indicated that that law may not apply to everyone.

