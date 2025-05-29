Federal agents bust drug trafficking operation at Loganville ranch

LOGANVILLE, GA — A major drug trafficking operation based in Loganville has been shut down following a federal investigation that led to the arrest and guilty plea of a man accused of running a multi-state drug network.

Federal authorities say 52-year-old Adan Macedo-Rios, who was in the country illegally, purchased an eight-acre horse ranch and farmhouse in Loganville to serve as the hub of his criminal enterprise.

Investigators say Macedo-Rios not only supplied cocaine to dealers in Atlanta for distribution across multiple states but also planned to rob a rival drug supplier.

Macedo-Rios has pleaded guilty to several charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering, robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story