Federal agent opens fire during traffic stop attempt in coordination with DEA

GORDON COUNTY, GA — A traffic stop involving a federal agent and a suspect vehicle ended in gunfire late Tuesday night on Outlet Center Drive, according to a statement from law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when the Special Operations Unit, working in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), attempted to stop a vehicle. Authorities say the vehicle suddenly accelerated toward a federal agent in what was believed to be an intentional attempt to hit him head-on.

In response, the agent discharged his firearm, striking both a male and a female occupant inside the vehicle.

The FBI has taken over the investigation and is handling all inquiries related to the case. Local officials confirmed that the initial stop was conducted by a marked unit and stated that all actions taken during the incident were in line with departmental policy.

No local officers were injured, and all agency personnel are reported safe.

Officials noted the information was being shared for situational awareness and reaffirmed their full cooperation with the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

For further details, the public is advised to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office.