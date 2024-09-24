FDA issues pet food recall recommendation

Local

By Bruce Guthrie
Could a pet food recall be coming?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cautioning pet owners on its website that FDA samples of five Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat and dog food made by Arrow Reliance, Inc. tested positive for Salmonella and a sixth FDA sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono).

The FDA also recommended a recall of the affected products which are sold in frozen 2-pound packages  and consist of certain lots of Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats and Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs.

The FDA stated on its website that that these product lots should not be fed to pets.

Darwin’s Natural Selections pet foods are generally sold online through a subscription service, and recommends that Arrow Reliance, Inc. recall all six lots of the product.

Darwin’s Natural Selection has not recalled the affected products as of Tuesday, and could continue to distribute them.

Therefore, FDA advises consumers to keep checking Darwin’s Natural Selection Antibiotic & Grain-Free products for the affected lot numbers prior to feeding to pets.

If consumers have any pet food on the list below, they are advised to throw it away in a secure container. Do not feed it to pets. Do not donate the food.

