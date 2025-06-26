Local

FDA expands warning on rare heart risk linked to Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines

By WSB Radio News Staff
Vaccine and syringe injection for prevention, immunization and treatment of coronavirus infection (COVID-19, nCoV 2019)
(erika8213 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

The Food and Drug Administration has updated its warning labels for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, expanding information about a rare but potential heart-related side effect.

The updated guidance highlights myocarditis and pericarditis, two types of heart inflammation, as possible adverse events following vaccination with mRNA-based shots. The FDA cites new findings from a study that detected abnormal heart scans suggesting potential heart injury that could last for months after vaccination.

However, the agency emphasizes that these cases remain extremely rare, occurring in approximately 8 out of every 1 million vaccine recipients. The warning also notes that the overall significance of the findings remains unknown and continues to be studied.

The expanded label applies to both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials continue to recommend vaccination, stating that the benefits outweigh the risks, especially in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!