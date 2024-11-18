FBI says racist text messages are now including Latin Americans and LGBTQ plus communities

A new FBI alert on racist vile text messages which has now expanded to include Latin American and LGBTQ Plus communities.

The texts say thing like the person has been selected for deportation, or must report to a re-education camp.

“Obviously it’s fake, and I know for a lot of people they may not know that,” said Latin American Association CEO Santiago Martinez said. “There is already a lot of fear starting to spread, right, so I understand why people are panicking. But what I do know is this is not real. This is fake.”

Text messages invoking slavery and sent to hundreds of African Americans said they would need to report to a plantation for work.

Those began circulating after the Presidential election. Many are aware of the texts and say it is an attempt to divide racial groups.











