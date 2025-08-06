FBI says Georgia crime on downward trend

ATLANTA, GA — FBI Atlanta Special Agent in charge Paul Brown says he’s pleased to see violent crime down 4.5% nationwide, with an even bigger 10.5% drop in Georgia in 2024.

“We really have surge resources, along with our other federal, state, and local partners,” Brown says.

Homicides, rapes, and robberies, saw individual decreases of 6%, nearly 7%, and 9%. These stats are voluntarily reported, and Brown notes hundreds more law enforcement agencies contributed this year.

Brown, says that pandemic spike keeps coming down, too. “Until those numbers, though, are below pre-pandemic levels, that’s really what we’re driving toward, and really, and frankly, until they’re down to near zero, we won’t be satisfied” Brown says.

Brown knows each one of those is devastating to the victims.

“Any violent crime is unacceptable, and everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in the community their homes,” Brown says.