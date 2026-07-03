FBI reportedly expands investigation into Georgia’s 2020 election

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The federal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 election appears to be entering a new phase.

According to reports, an FBI memo sent to field offices directs a surge of more than 250 personnel to support what the memo describes as an “FBI Atlanta priority investigation.”

Reports also indicate that at least 260 analysts are being deployed as part of the effort. A source says the memo directs each analyst to review 708 records and complete the work by July 17.

The expanded investigation is aimed at further examining election fraud claims that President Donald Trump has continued to make about Georgia’s 2020 election.

The probe is expected to focus on Fulton County, where the FBI raided the county’s elections office in January.

In May, a judge denied Fulton County’s request to have the seized ballots returned.

The latest developments suggest additional scrutiny could be coming to the Fulton County Elections Office as the federal investigation continues.