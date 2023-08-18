FBI, Georgia police searching for 14-year-old who vanished last month

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — The FBI and police in northwest Georgia are searching for a 14-year-old girl who vanished last month.

Graycie Millard has been missing from her home in Lafayette, Georgia since July 27. Lafayette is in northwest Georgia near the Tennessee/Georgia line.

According to her grandmother, Barbara Millard, Graycie was staying at a friend’s house when she vanished. Her friends did not realize she was gone until morning.

Millard is described as 5′6″ and 115 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. Family members said her hair is naturally blonde but could also be dyed red.

Anyone who sees Millard or knows where she might be is asked to call the Lafayette Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) or the FBI Atlanta.

Please refer any viewer or reader tips to Lafayette Police, the NCMEC or FBI Atlanta.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to try to hire a private investigator to search for Graycie.

