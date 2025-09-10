FBI: Gang member wanted on federal gun charge may be hiding in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Federal investigators are warning that a high-ranking Illinois gang member may be hiding in Atlanta.

The FBI says Dontay Moore Jr. is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun. He is also linked to violent crimes, drug trafficking, and weapons distribution as part of the Lundy Mob gang.

Authorities say Moore has ties to Atlanta and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.