Local

FBI: Gang member wanted on federal gun charge may be hiding in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
FBI seal
FBI logo (ontronix - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Federal investigators are warning that a high-ranking Illinois gang member may be hiding in Atlanta.

The FBI says Dontay Moore Jr. is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun. He is also linked to violent crimes, drug trafficking, and weapons distribution as part of the Lundy Mob gang.

Authorities say Moore has ties to Atlanta and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!