FBI assisting in disappearance of 7-year-old Georgia girl last seen almost a week ago

LYONS, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta is assisting the Lyons Police Department in finding a missing 7-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, Wendy Salter, and her daughter Stella Brannen Salter, were reported missing.

Authorities said the last contact made with Wendy was on March 29. The FBI states that Stella was last seen on March 29 in Metter, Georgia.

The FBI believes Stella may have been taken to Puerto Rico by Wendy, her non-custodial mother.

Lyons authorities said Wendy is believed to be traveling in a 2007 gold Volvo.

Stella is four feet and three inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or the Lyons Police Department at 912- 526-3638. Tipsters can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online.