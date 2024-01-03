Fayetteville teen who threatened family members now faces weapon, stolen vehicle charges

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday after police say he threatened family members while holding a gun.

Fayetteville police officers responded to a domestic dispute call Tuesday on the 200 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Officers learned that a 16-year-old had threatened family members and had a gun inside the home.

Responding officers learned the boy may have left the home before they arrived.

They cleared the home and searched the surrounding area, but did not find him.

At around 11 p.m., deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle being driven by the suspect.

Deputies say he had a gun and was arrested and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

He now faces pending charges in Fayetteville for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, as well as additional charges in Clayton County.

