Local

Fayetteville police name new K-9 in honor of fallen officer

By WSB Radio News Staff
K9 Max with Fayetteville Police Department (City of Fayetteville Public Safety)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — Fayetteville police are honoring the memory of a fallen metro Atlanta officer by naming their newest K-9 after him.

The dog, named Mac, carries the name of Sgt. Marc McIntyre of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2023.

Fayetteville police said they are proud to help preserve Sgt. McIntyre’s legacy of selfless and dedicated service.

The department recently suffered a loss of its own when K-9 Officer Max, who served Fayetteville for seven years, died earlier this year.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!