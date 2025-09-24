Fayetteville police name new K-9 in honor of fallen officer

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — Fayetteville police are honoring the memory of a fallen metro Atlanta officer by naming their newest K-9 after him.

The dog, named Mac, carries the name of Sgt. Marc McIntyre of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2023.

Fayetteville police said they are proud to help preserve Sgt. McIntyre’s legacy of selfless and dedicated service.

The department recently suffered a loss of its own when K-9 Officer Max, who served Fayetteville for seven years, died earlier this year.