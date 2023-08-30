Fayette County couple celebrates a baker’s dream come true

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — In the kitchen of her Fayette County home, Heidi Stampley recently spoke with Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

As she poured a pound’s worth of white gold, Stampley said, “It’s just exciting to see your dream actually in a bowl.”

Stampley was referring to her authentic beignet and baking mix. It’s a recipe created by her husband Micah. He worked on it for two weeks.

“I thought you were going to tell me it took him 14 years,” Petersen exclaimed.

“No! My husband is an amazing chef,” Stampley laughed.

They hail from Louisiana and owned a restaurant in Fayette County that unfortunately closed right before the pandemic lockdown.

So they took a big risk, they decided to mass-produce their baking mix.

This past spring, the beignets came out perfectly.

Shortly after, they won a golden ticket -- literally.

For the last ten years, Walmart has sponsored an event called “Open Call”. Entrepreneurs from all over the country pitch their shelf-ready products, made in the USA, to be sold in the superstores.

Those selected are presented with a golden ticket and the Stampleys were so excited to win this year.

Orleans Foods Authentic Beignet and Baking Mix is now in Walmart stores in five southern states.

Heidi Stampley says she’ll never forget walking down the baking aisle and seeing their product.

“Is this real? Because you’ve been going into Walmart all your life getting Duncan Hines and icing. All these things are there. And then my product is tucked right there in the middle,” Stampley said.

The mix is now in 200 stores across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. But not Georgia -- at least, not yet.

Stampley is now working with Walmart to make it happen.

