Father says Henry Co. student allowed back on campus after allegedly attacking, robbing son

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A father says his son was attacked and robbed by another student at school. The student was allowed back on campus.

He says that even though a condition of his bond was he stay away from his son.

His father, Rodney Herring said he is also upset with the school system’s response after he complained.

“I’m not understanding why you would victimize my child twice,” Herring said.

Herring said that’s exactly what the Henry County School system is doing by allowing the student accused of attacking and robbing his son back on campus.

The father said a senior on the football team at Stockbridge High School assaulted and robbed his ninth-grade son in a locker room.

He said he hit him with a metal pole.

“I thought schools were supposed to be safe places for children. At this point, they’ve done nothing to protect my child,” Herring said.

