Father, daughter killed in shooting while trying to sell car

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A father and daughter are dead after police say they were shot during an argument over a car sale. The shooter hasn’t been caught.

Investigators identified the victims as Stanley and Heather Neely.

Police said that the father and daughter were selling a car to the suspect at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road on Sunday morning.

Police said there was an argument about payment for the car. That’s when police say the suspect shot and killed both Stanley and Heather Neely.

The suspect took off. Police have not released a description of the suspect.