Fatal shooting near downtown Decatur is city’s first homicide of 2023

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night near an apartment complex blocks from downtown Decatur, leading police to open their first homicide investigation in the city this year, according to reports.

Police said they found the victim wounded at about 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlanta Avenue, near the Park Trace apartment complex and Ebster Park. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Few details are available as the investigation has just begun, Decatur police said. A department spokesman confirmed the incident as the first homicide reported in the city in 2023. According to FBI crime data, Decatur has seen a total of eight homicide cases over the past five years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 404-373-6551.





©2023 Cox Media Group