Fast-moving fire engulfs businesses and homes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY Ga — Firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze that broke out at a used car and repair shop on Covington Highway near Panola Road, causing significant damage to multiple structures.

According to DeKalb Fire Captain Jason Daniels, the fire spread rapidly due to conditions at the scene. “As far as the fire goes, we have our two businesses and two residences that are actually affected,” Daniels stated.

Fire officials say the blaze began as a car fire at a tire shop but quickly spread, igniting nearby grass and consuming two storage sheds on the property. Crews worked for hours to contain the flames and extinguish hotspots in wooded areas surrounding the site.

One individual was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries have been reported.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire. Residents and business owners are urged to remain cautious, as dry conditions and high winds can contribute to rapid fire spread.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.