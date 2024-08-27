Family of woman killed at USPS sorting facility ‘feel broken,’ says no cell service in building

PALMETTO, Ga. — A death inside the U.S. Postal Service’s Regional Distribution Center in Palmetto has left employees concerned and a family seeking answers.

Sharon Barnes, a 48-year-old worker at the distribution center, died last Sunday, August 18.

According to her relatives, Barnes was healthy, and they believe she could have survived if she had received medical attention sooner.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with several concerned workers at the facility who said they are terrified to work there because there is no cell service.

Employees reported that they couldn’t text, make phone calls, or call 911, and they believed the lack of connectivity contributed to Barnes’ death.

“It was real devastating. We were told a lot of stories—there’s been a lot of stories,” said Quenious Holmes, Barnes’ son.

He told Fernandes that his mother always complained about not being able to use her phone inside the distribution center.

Coworkers are now stating that the poor cell signal in the building may have prevented Barnes from receiving timely medical attention.

“I think something’s going on at that post office because it isn’t my first time hearing about this,” Holmes said.

The family was informed by postal staff that Barnes passed out at work. It was reported that someone had to leave the building to call 911.

Barnes was transported to a nearby hospital, and doctors told the family that she had already died from complications related to a brain aneurysm.

Coworkers indicated that Barnes didn’t receive medical attention for at least 30 minutes after losing consciousness.

Her family is demanding answers and wants improvements in emergency communication within the building.

USPS officials have expressed their condolences but have not yet provided answers.

“It’s crazy because I had talked to her before she went to work. It hurts. I feel broken,” Holmes said.

The family, who has more relatives working at the center, is advocating for the ability to call 911 from within the facility to prevent future incidents.