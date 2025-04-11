Local

Family unharmed after tree falls on home during Atlanta storms

By WSB Radio News Staff
Family safe after tree crashes down on their house with them inside A family now has to clean up after a large tree came down on their home in Douglas County. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — A round of powerful storms happened Thursday night across metro Atlanta, bringing damaging winds, downed trees, and widespread power outages.

Wind gusts reportedly reached up to 60 miles per hour as the storm system moved through the area late Thursday causing damage in several counties.

In Douglas County, one family was inside their home on Horton Place during the height of the storm when a tree came crashing down. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, the tree caused significant damage to the roof.

Cleanup efforts are underway as utility crews work to restore power to affected neighborhoods. Officials are urging residents to remain cautious around debris and downed power lines as the area recovers from the overnight storms.

