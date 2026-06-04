Family says naked 19-year-old was shot during mental health crisis

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A Rockdale County mother is calling for justice and accountability after her 19-year-old son was shot by a deputy during what she says was a mental health crisis.

Dr. Makeda Marshall says she had been seeking help for her son, Jason Marshall Haynes, and was expecting a clinician to respond.

“I was seeking a clinician to help my son with the mental health crisis that he was going through,” Marshall said.

Attorneys representing the family say video of the encounter shows Haynes naked and standing still for more than 10 seconds before deputies opened fire. They say the shooting left him with a collapsed lung and a shattered kneecap after he was shot in the chest, arm, and leg.

“What this is, is textbook of what not to do,” attorney Lisa Parks said.

The family says Haynes was experiencing a mental health episode when deputies responded to an indecent exposure call in April. Attorneys for the family argue there was no justification for the shooting and say video contradicts the Sheriff’s Office’s account of what happened.

“He’s naked. He’s saying I am God, he’s having a mental health crisis. He’s not in his right mind, anybody can tell that,” Parks said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says Haynes did not comply with verbal commands from deputies. The agency says a deputy fired only after verbal commands, pepper spray, and a Taser were ineffective. The Sheriff’s Office also says Haynes charged at the deputy before shots were fired.

Marshall says authorities had been contacted multiple times regarding her son’s mental health crisis and believes a different response was needed.

“They could have done better, they needed more training as police officers, they could have brought a clinician, that is what they should have done,” Marshall said.

“I thank God that my son is still alive,” she added.

Attorney Eric Hertz says the family is still seeking answers about the shooting.

“Jason survived, but survival does not make this acceptable, and does not answer why this happened,” Hertz said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting. The deputy who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave, which officials say is standard procedure.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.