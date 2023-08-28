Family reveals new details about Atlanta Instagram influencer’s killer and how she died

AUSTELL, Ga. — Family members say a man who is accused of murdering a metro Atlanta Instagram influencer had been dating the victim.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Austell Monday, where 22-year-old Beauty Couch’s body was found near her burning car. She had been stabbed to death, investigators said.

Couch was a roller-skating influencer with nearly 150k followers.

Eugene Louis Jacques was arrested in Louisiana and charged with murder.

Newell spoke to Couch’s sister, Leila Brown, who said her sister’s relationship with Jacques was relatively new and that she found him odd.

“I thought he was a very quiet guy,” Brown said. “Almost abnormally quiet.”