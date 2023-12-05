Family remembers 70-year-old cyclist killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County authorities are searching for the driver who hit a cyclist and left him on the side of the road on Thanksgiving.

The 70-year-old man died days after he was hit and his family is now searching for answers about the driver.

Loved ones gathered for Barry Collier’s funeral on Tuesday in Conyers at Gregory B. Levett and Sons.

His family and dozens of members of the cycling community were there to show support and raise awareness about the dangers cyclists face.

“They are sure that a vehicle hit him,” Collier’s daughter, Rashida, said, referring to what she’s heard from DeKalb County investigators.

Barry Collier was a retiree who enjoyed spending time cycling daily.

“He definitely loved cycling, it was something he enjoyed. He enjoyed being out in nature,” his daughter recalled.

Barry Collier was cycling on Crossvale Road on Thanksgiving Day when he was hit by a car. Technology on his bike alerted his family.

“He actually has a GPS on his bike, so it sent me a notification and it also gives whoever’s at the scene my phone number,” said Collier.

The driver never stopped and left Barry Collier on the side of the road.

“He was paralyzed from the neck down and he had terrible brain trauma from it. That’s why we were never able to speak with him,” said Barry’s other daughter, Jamila Wilkes. “Imagine if that was your family member on Thanksgiving and you were waiting on him. Put yourself in our shoes.”

Barry’s family and fellow cyclists are getting the word out in case someone knows the driver.

“They know that they hit Barry. Barry had massive injuries. It had to be a very violent crash,” said Mitch Howell from Frog Cycling.

“I know it may have been a mistake, but at least I wish you would’ve stopped to at least render aid,” said Collier.

Barry’s family was left heartbroken. His wife of nearly 50 years and his two daughters believe someone needs to be held accountable.

“He was a human. He did not deserve that,” said Collier.

