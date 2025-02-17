Family identifies man who died after a tree fell on Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A family has identified the man who died after a tree fell onto a home in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Matilda Place around 5 a.m. for someone trapped inside the home as severe storms rolled through the area.

The victim was identified as Edward Johnson by his wife, Diane Jones.

Jones told WSBTV she was lying with her husband when she heard the thunder followed by the house shaking.

“So I put my arms around him and I said, ‘Come on Sweetheart, it’s time for us to go. It’s time for us to go.’ And before I said the last go, the house fell down on top of both of us,” she said.

A GoFundMe was set up by Johnson’s family to help with the funeral costs and to find a new home.