Family identifies 27-year-old man who vanished on Lake Lanier after 2 others drown

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — At least two people are dead and a third person is missing after a deadly weekend at Lake Lanier.

Hall County officials said crews are continuing efforts to find a 27-year-old man who went in the water and never resurfaced Saturday.

According to the investigation, Leonardo Martinez, a boat mechanic, was swimming at Van Pugh Park when he disappeared. His family is at the lake and hoping for a miracle.

This was not the only incident on Lake Lanier over the past week.

On Thursday, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials told Channel 2 Action News that they received word of a man who was shocked near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County.

According to the investigation, a 24-year-old man, later identified as Thomas Milner, jumped off a dock into the lake and was shocked by electricity in the water.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a family friend tried to get him out of the water using a ladder but was unsuccessful.

According to deputies, neighbors took over a boat to Thomas and another person jumped in the water to help him. That person described to officials a burning sensation he recognized as an electric shock.

He reportedly swam ashore, turned off the power box, and returned to the water, ultimately pulling Milner onto the dock.

Milner’s uncle tried performing life-saving measures until medical responders arrived. Milner was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital, where he later died.

Also on Saturday, authorities told Channel 2 Action News that 61-year-old Tracey Stewart was swimming near East Bank Park and never resurfaced.

Crews confirmed Stewart’s body was recovered in 46 feet of water with the help of sonar technology.

Authorities have not released the identity of the 27-year-old man who remains missing.

Crews confirmed the three incidents are unrelated. The investigation remains ongoing.

