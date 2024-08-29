Family demands to see body cam video after man shot, killed by police in VA hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is seeking answers after police shot and killed a veteran inside the VA hospital in Atlanta.

The family held a news conference with the group “Justice 4 Veterans,” demanding that DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston release, or at least let them view, body cam video that captured the shooting.

John Robert Smith, a 58-year-old Army veteran experiencing suicidal thoughts, went to Atlanta’s VA hospital in DeKalb County in January seeking help.

In the emergency room, he pulled out a large knife, threatening to kill himself, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“When he was shot, he had the knife to his own neck. That’s what was told to us,” John’s mother, Onnie Smith, said.

The GBI said that when Smith moved toward a staff member, an officer for the VA fired, shooting Smith a total of 13 times. Seven months later, his 80-year-old mother still wants answers.

“Was he doing something to you? The reason you shot him those many times? I just want to know why,” Smith said.

Amos King, Founder of Justice 4 Veterans, said it should have taken days, not months, for the family to see exactly what happened.

“Why we have to take so long to see the body cam? If the DA knows what happened, come on out and say it. Be honest about it,” King said.

The District Attorney’s office stated the case is still open and active. They received the GBI’s full report at the beginning of July and have been reviewing it but can’t turn over any evidence yet.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said: “We have been in touch with Mr. Smith’s family to explain what they can expect from this process. Once we make a charging decision, we will meet with the Smiths to notify them before making anything public.”

“I just want to know what happened to my son,” Smith said.

The Atlanta VA Health Care System offered their sincerest condolences to the Smith family and said they’re fully cooperating with the investigation.

They also confirmed that the hospital was in the process of getting a new weapons detection system at the time, which is now in place.



