Family of church deacon meet with DA Fani Willis for update on investigation into his death

By Jonathan O'Brien
Johnny Hollman
ATLANTA, GA — The family of Johnny Hollman, the Atlanta church deacon who died during a traffic stop in 2023, meets with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday for an update on the investigation into his death.

Hope is the word Hollman’s daughter uses to describe how she’s feeling after the latest meeting with DA Willis.

“We’re still very hopeful, very optimistic. We trust God and the process,” daughter Arnitra Hollman says.

The family has met several times with DA Willis. Attorney Mawuli Davis says the meeting was positive and they remain hopeful that charges will be filed against the officer and a tow truck driver who got involved.

“This is a committed family, a loving family, that had been absolutely steadfast in their demand for justice, for their father,” Davis says.

Davis says they hope for a decision on charges in the coming weeks.

