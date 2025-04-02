Local

Family of Atlanta airport worker killed in tire explosion suing Delta Air Lines

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
At least 2 dead after tire explodes on Delta plane at Atlanta airport (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution )
ATLANTA — The family of a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport maintenance employee who was killed when a tire exploded in 2024 has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

A lawsuit was filed in Gwinnett County on behalf of the children of Luis Aldarondo.

The tire explosion happened inside a maintenance shop, sending a piece of metal “flying like a missile” in August of 2024. When employees began unloading the tire, it exploded, sending a metal piece flying through the shop, killing Mirko Marweg and Aldarondo.

The tire explosion also critically injured Caleb Pline.

Delta was ordered to pay a fine of more than $16,000 after being cited by federal safety investigators.

Delta Air Lines previously released a statement about the deadly explosion, saying:

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

“The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

