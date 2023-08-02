Family of 23-year-old who was one of 5 killed in crash raising money for funeral expenses

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was one of five people killed in a fiery crash in Putnam County is now trying to raise money for her funeral.

Zaleigh Brooks, 23, was riding in a car with 22-year-old Hailey Hayes and her children, 8-month-old Tucker Hudspeth and 3-year-old Brantley Barlow, when Hayes’ Honda Civic plowed into a car on Highway 441 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Hayes was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

All four people in Hayes’ car were killed. The driver in the other vehicle, 44-year-old Mayla Dostie, was also killed.

It’s unclear why Hayes was driving the wrong way.

Zaleigh Brooks’ family has now set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses. According to her sister, Caitlin Hudspeth, Brooks was the mother to two young boys.

“She was the bright light in the room, the uplifting spirit everyone needed and the best Mama to her boys. She will be missed beyond measure,” Hudspeth wrote.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

**Note: The Hayes family has yet to set up a GoFundMe but if they do, we will update this story.





