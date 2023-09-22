Falling into Autumn! Saturday marks the First Day of Fall

Cool mornings and gorgeous, dry afternoons have settled in to the Atlanta area, just in time for the First Day of Fall.

To be exact, this year’s Autumn Equinox occurs at 2:50am ET Saturday, September 23.

The average morning lows in the Metro Atlanta area are in the mid 60s, and the average highs reach the low 80s.

Of course, Fall makes us think of cool nights -- and the first seasonal freeze. Below are the average first freeze dates across the state of Georgia.

First freeze dates and Fall colors

On average, Atlanta experiences its first fall freeze around November 13.

The earliest first fall freeze in Atlanta occurred on October 11, 1906.

First freeze dates and Fall colors

A freeze occurs when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees. However, a hard freeze can be hazardous to crops and household plants. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop below 29 degrees for several hours.

lighthard

And if fall gets you excited for a road trip to visit the pumpkin patch, apple orchards, or hiking through the colorful leaves, below illustrates the average Fall Foliage Peak across the United States.

Average Fall Foliage Peak Average Fall Foliage Peak (Courtesy ExploreFall.com)

Share Your Fall Photos with Me!