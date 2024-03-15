Falcons under investigation for tampering after Kirk Cousins signing

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL is investigating the Atlanta Falcons for tampering violations in connection with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the league confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million Wednesday at the team’s facility in Flowery Branch.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Falcons said, “Due to the NFL’s review, we are unable to provide information or have additional comment.”

The Philadelphia Eagles, who also are being investigated for tampering in the signing of running back Saquon Barkley, have denied any violations.

During his press conference, Cousins seem to intimate that he spoke with the team’s athletic trainer and the head of the public relations before Wednesday.

“There’s great people here,” Cousins said. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting – calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R. I’m thinking, we got people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

The league’s “legal tampering” period started at noon Monday and ended at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Teams were permitted to communicate with, and enter into contract negotiations with, the NFLPA-certified contract advisor of any player who was to become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Under Article 9, Section 1(b)(iv) of the collective bargaining agreement, “a prospective UFA’s certified contract advisor is permitted to communicate directly with front office officials (excluding the head coach and all other members of the club’s coaching staff) of any or all new NFL clubs regarding contract negotiations.

“As a reminder, no direct contact is permitted between a represented player and any employee or representative of a club (other than his current club) during this period.”

