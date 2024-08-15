Local

Falcons sign 2-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons

By WSBTV

Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Safety Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Vikings 21-20. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, according to multiple reports.

Simmons will come to Atlanta on a 1-year, $8 million contract, Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein confirmed.

Simmons comes to Atlanta after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

The 30-year-old Simmons has the most interceptions in the NFL since entering the league in 2016.

Simmons will likely start alongside fellow safety Jesse Bates III, who had a terrific first year with the Falcons in 2023.

This is the second former pro bowler the Falcons have added in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the team traded for 4-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon.

Judon and Simmons bring the Falcons veteran experience and both should still have some gas in the tank to help out the defense in 2024.

