Fake Amazon delivery driver accused of breaking into cars arrested

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A man accused of posing as an Amazon delivery driver to break into cars has been arrested in Sandy Springs.

Police said officers found James Jenkins wearing an Amazon-style delivery vest outside a parking garage on Hammond Drive. Investigators determined Jenkins was not an Amazon employee.

Authorities said Jenkins used the fake delivery vest to gain access to locations where he could break into vehicles.

Police said a vehicle’s camera system captured Jenkins breaking into several cars.

Jenkins is charged in connection with the Sandy Springs car break-ins and with giving officers a false name.

Investigators said Jenkins also has multiple felony warrants from other metro Atlanta jurisdictions.

Jenkins remains in the DeKalb County Jail.

Sandy Springs police are reminding drivers to lock their vehicle doors when leaving their cars.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.