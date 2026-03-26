FAA designates 5 Georgia airports as “hot spots” for collision risk

ATLANTA — Five Georgia airports, including two in metro Atlanta, are on the FAA’s list of designated “hot spots” due to an elevated risk for collisions on certain runways or taxiways.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport are included on the list, along with airports in Augusta, Columbus and Savannah.

According to the FAA, “hot spots” are areas with a higher risk for runway or taxiway collisions. The designation is used to advise pilots of complex or confusing airfield configurations, which can be caused by high traffic volume or layout challenges.

The FAA maintains the list nationwide and conducts periodic reviews and updates.

The designation comes as airport safety is in focus following a recent collision involving an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The crash happened on Runway 4, which is also identified as a “hot spot.”

Runway 4 had been closed since the crash but reopened just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The incident resulted in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot, and several passengers were injured.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.