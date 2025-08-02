Experts warn, August 2nd among deadliest days on U.S. roads

ATLANTA — Traffic data shows that Saturday, August 2nd, is historically one of the most dangerous days of the year for deadly crashes on U.S. roadways.

AI roadway technology expert Charlie Degliomini says the timing plays a major role. “Obviously the sweet spot of the summer, with so many people taking to the road and we feel prices being a lot cheaper than they were just a few years ago,” he said.

With more drivers on the road and summer travel peaking, the risk of accidents rises sharply. But Georgia is doing better than most states, Degliomini says, when it comes to reducing fatal crashes. He credits advances in roadway technology, including the use of traffic cameras to quickly deliver information to first responders.

Degliomini also urged drivers to play their part in improving safety by staying focused. He warns that while technology can help, distractions from in-car devices remain a serious hazard.