Experts offer lawn care tips as extreme heat stresses Georgia grass

ATLANTA — The recent stretch of extreme heat is not only taking a toll on people across Georgia but is also putting stress on lawns and plants.

Lawn care experts recommend several steps to help grass survive hot and dry conditions.

Experts suggest mowing early in the day and keeping mower blades raised, noting that taller grass provides additional shade and protection.

They also advise against fertilizing lawns while grass is stressed. Experts say now is not the time to fertilize cool-season grasses such as fescue.

To avoid further damage, homeowners are encouraged to limit foot traffic on dry lawns, as grass blades with adequate moisture recover more quickly than those that are dry.

When it comes to watering, experts recommend watering early in the day and using longer watering periods on fewer days to allow moisture to soak deeper into the soil and reach the roots.

Lawns should receive at least one inch of water each week, according to the recommendations.

Homeowners are also encouraged to check for watering restrictions or bans in their communities. Information on outdoor watering restrictions can be found at outdoorwateruse.com.

Experts say those noticing drought-induced dead spots, especially in zoysia lawns, should be patient. Healthy lawns often recover, but it may take three to four weeks for grass to green up again.